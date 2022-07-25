Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in National Grid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Grid by 859.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Up 2.3 %

National Grid Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.56 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

