700 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

