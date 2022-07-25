1,173 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

