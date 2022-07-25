CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1,433.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $204.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

