ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

