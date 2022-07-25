FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,052 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $148.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $201.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

