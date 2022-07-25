FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 31.6% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 9,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.65. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

