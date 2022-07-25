The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 252.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 51.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

