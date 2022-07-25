Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

