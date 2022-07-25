Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 115,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 206,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,723,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,967 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

