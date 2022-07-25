Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

