FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 630 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 276.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

