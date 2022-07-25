FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $8,226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

