FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $514,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

