Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

