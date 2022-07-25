Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $184.78 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

