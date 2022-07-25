Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $44.00 at B. Riley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $67.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 208,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

