North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 206,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,723,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 215,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

