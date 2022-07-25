State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $159.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.43. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.45.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

