FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($227.14) to £145 ($173.34) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($167.36) to £114 ($136.28) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($145.85) to GBX 9,800 ($117.15) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($163.18) to £130 ($155.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

