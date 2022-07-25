The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,014 shares of company stock worth $299,202. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

