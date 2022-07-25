Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,535 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

