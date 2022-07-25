GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,125 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $102.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

