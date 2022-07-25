Peoples Bank OH Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

