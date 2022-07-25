Triumph Capital Management Has $748,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 93,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

