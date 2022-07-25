Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,007 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

DIS stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

