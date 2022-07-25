State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 112,016 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,016 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.