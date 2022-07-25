DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $64.45 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

