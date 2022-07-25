FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

