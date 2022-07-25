Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,406 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

