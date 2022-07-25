Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 95 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $211.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $317.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.