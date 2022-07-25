Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.4% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

XOM opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

