Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. The company has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

