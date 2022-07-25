State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.93 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

