National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,456 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.39 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

