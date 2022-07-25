Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,534 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 355,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 158,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,043 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $90.62 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

