State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $87.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

