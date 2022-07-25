Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

