State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,751 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 288,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

