Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of GSK by 24.7% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 9.4% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.29 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $58.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. GSK’s payout ratio is 38.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

