PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

