Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.15 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

