Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 500,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 299,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.