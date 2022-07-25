Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

