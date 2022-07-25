Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 270,151 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

