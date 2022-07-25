Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.07 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

