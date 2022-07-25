Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $29.91 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

