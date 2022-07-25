WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 18,699 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,699 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after buying an additional 1,299,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $33,440,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $22,370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 669,802 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Stock Performance

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 842.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Switch Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.