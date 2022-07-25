Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $16,615,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 833,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Target
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.