Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $16,615,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 833,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

NYSE TGT opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.