TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

